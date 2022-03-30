Key Issues

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has celebrated the 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day. The event was held Tuesday.

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted the event and welcomed the ITEC alumni who did their higher education or training in various reputed institutes of India. Minister of Education Devendra Paudel was the Chief Guest for the event, and General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army was the Special Guest.

Ambassador Kwatra felicitated Special Guest for the event General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS Nepali Army and Honorary General of the Indian Army, and senior ITEC alumni Prof. Dr. Ram Kewal Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences, Janakpurdham for their outstanding services towards the country and in recognition of their achievements which exemplified the highest standards of training imparted through ITEC.

The ITEC alumni, including retired officers of the Nepali Army and Mr Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary Water and Energy Commission, fondly reminisced about their time spent training with various civilian and Defense Institutions in India.

The Ambassador also highlighted that under ITEC, Nepal has been one of the most active participants and recipient of the various training programmes. In 57 years of its existence, more than 2,00,000 people world-wide have been directly benefitted, while several thousand Nepali citizens have been trained under tailor-made ITEC courses designed to meet the specific requirements of Nepal during the last 15 years.

Minister Paudel also lauded the efforts of the Embassy of India for providing uninterrupted training through ITEC courses during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ensuring continuity for Nepali ITEC students.

Source: National News Agency Nepal