General

Fifty eight individuals have died of COVID-19 infection in the district till today. According to District Public Health Office, 893 individuals are found infected with deadly corona virus in the district.

The record shows that 30,441 persons were tested for COVID-19 and of them, 2,362 are found infected till November 5. Of the total infected, 1,442 have recovered so far.

The COVID-19 focal person Jeevan Chaulagain shared that most of the deaths caused by the infection is recorded in Damak Municipality. A total of 558 are found infected and 20 individuals died of the infection in the municipality alone.

Chaulagain added that 292 are found infected in Bhadrapur, 278 in Mechinagar, 387 in Birtamode, 141 in Kankai, 84 in Arjundhara, 103 in Gauradaha, 53 in Shivasatakshi, 45 in Buddhashanti, 35 in Haldibari, 148 in Kachankabal, 105 in Gaurigunj, 44 in Bahradashi and 29 in Jhapa Rural Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal