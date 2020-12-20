General

A total of 588 people tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours. During the period, a total of 9,400 RT-PCR tests were conducted.

With this, the number of reported active cases of coronavirus infection has reached 8,320 in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, altogether 1,097 people got recovered from the virus in last 24 hours. A total of 243,664 people recovered from the virus so far in the country.

The death toll from coronavirus infection has reached 1,788 with 11 new death cases in last 24 hours, added the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal