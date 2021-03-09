Health & Safety

A total of 59 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday in the country.

Similarly, 60 infected persons have recovered in the same period. According to Ministry of Health and Population, one more infected patient died in the same period. With this, 3,012 infected patients have lost their lives in the country so far. The Ministry further shared that total number of the infected has reached 274,869 till today. There are 870 active cases of the virus infection.

The Ministry further shared that 2,199,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal