Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

6 More Injured from July Uprising Sent to Thailand for Treatment


Dhaka: Six more individuals seriously injured during the July movement have been transported to Thailand for advanced medical treatment, facilitated by the government. They sustained bullet injuries affecting their legs and spine amid the unrest.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the six injured individuals were flown to Bangkok aboard a scheduled Biman Bangladesh flight at 11:20 am. The group includes Dulal Hossain, Mostafa Kamal Noor, Shahidul Islam, Hedayetullah, and Mohammad Raihan, who are currently receiving care at the National Orthopaedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute (Nitor). Additionally, Mohammad Raihanul, who is under treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was also part of this group.



Present at the airport to oversee their departure were Professor Dr. Md. Abu Zafar, the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services, along with Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Joint Secretary of the Health Services Division. Their presence underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the injured receive the necessary medical attention abroad.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.