The government has allocated a budget of Rs 600 million for the 9th national sports games to be held in Gandaki province.

Member-Secretary of National Sports Council Tanga Lal Ghising said that 600 million rupees has been allocated for the national games to be held from coming October 14 to 20. The government has already disbursed Rs 100 million in the first installment.

Member-Secretary Ghising shared that the budget has already been sent to various provinces for the preparation of the competition.

The NSC has started the countdown to the games with only 50 days left for the competition.

Member-Secretary Ghising said that the venue for various sports under the national games will be finalized by August 31.

Source: National News Agency Nepal