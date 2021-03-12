education, Science & Technology

The number of government vehicles receiving embossed number plate has reached almost 6,000. Embossed number plate is considered crucial for the security of the vehicles.

The government has unveiled a provision for the government vehicles to compulsorily receive embossed number plate by March 13.

Mechanical Engineer of Department of Transport Management Mohan Bhattarai said that the provision was enforced mandatory for the government vehicles in the first phase.

He added that the number of government vehicles receiving the embossed number is expected to rise gradually stating that around 40 government vehicles have received the embossed number every day. The number of government vehicles for this would further increase now, he added.

The government has planned to provide embossed number to all the vehicles across the country by applying digital technology.

The chip in the embossed number plate states the entire information about the vehicles.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal