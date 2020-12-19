General

The Province-1 government is all set to distribute land ownership certificates to the landless squatters. It was shared that such squatters of Mai Municipality and Madsebung Rural Municipality here were getting land ownership certificate for the first phase.

A total of 6,515 households are getting the certificates soon. The Province-1 government is providing land ownership certificates to 100 thousand landless squatters of different 30 local levels in the Province.

According to Chairman of the Commission for Land Management, Devi Gyawali, the process for the same had already begun. The agreement papers among the concerned bodies were already signed. There are 957 landless households in Mai Municipality while 3,238 families are living in unmanaged settlements there.

According to a record, a total of 4,195 households are listed in the beneficiary list. Likewise, 49 families are Dalit landless squatters and 471 are from other community in Mangsebung Rural Municipality.

Chairman Gyawali added that the government was providing the land ownership certificates to landless squatters there after preparing working procedures following the 8th amendment on Land Related Act 2021 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal