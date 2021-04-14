Health & Safety

A total of 603 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this, the Covid-19 caseload has reached 282,587. The new cases were detected from 4,289 PCR tests conducted during the same period. In total, 22,36,526 PCR tests have been conducted so far.

Among the new cases, Kathmandu recorded 173 cases, Lalitpur 61 and Bhaktapur 20.

Similarly, 129 Covid-19 infected people were recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total recovery at 2,74,447, said Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Jageshwor Gautam.

There are 4,056 active cases in the country. Among them, 48 are being quarantined while 457 getting treatment at institutional isolation facilities and rest others at the home-isolation, shared Gautam.

Likewise, three people have succumbed to the flu-like infection which has taken the Covid-19 fatality to 3,061 as of now, added the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal