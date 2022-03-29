Health & Safety, medical

Sixty-one percent population of Province 1 has obtained complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the presentation made by Dr Bibek Kumar Lal of Ministry of Health and Population, at Big Hotel of Biratagar on Monday afternoon, 62 percent populace of the province has inoculated with first dose.

The vaccination percentage is even higher when totaling populace of above the age bracket of 12. Eighty-one percent has obtained first dose and 79 percent has been vaccinated two-time.

Dr Lal, who is the chief of Family Welfare Division at the ministry, said 940,202 doses of vaccine are in the stock in the province. Nepal started COVID-19 vaccination drive from 27 January 2021. The booster dose has been administered to the all vaccinated people since 16 January.

The vaccination for children below the age bracket of 5 to 11 will be started in the near future, informed Dr Lal. He added, ''According to a December 2021 survey, 13 percent people are reluctant to be vaccinated. This needs to be addressed.''

Dr Lal urged all Provincial Assembly members attending the programme to make vaccine friendly citizenry. The programme was organized by the ministry and technically supported by WHO.

Source: National News Agency Nepal