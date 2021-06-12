Health & Safety, medical

The number of people getting recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours is nearly double the new cases of infection reported in the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 3,750 new cases of COVID-19 out of 15,182 sample tests while 6,295 infected ones got recovered.

Likewise, a total of 67 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours including the dead bodies managed by the Nepali Army in different dates. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal reached 8,305 till June 12.

According to the Ministry, the COVID-19 caseload in Nepal reached 604,396 and out of them 520,816 infected ones got recovery.

In Kathmandu district, the number of reported active case is 10,051 while such a number is 2,946 in Bhaktapur and 3,994 in Lalitpur.

The Ministry stated that 45 districts across the country have more than 500 active cases.

Source: National News Agency Nepal