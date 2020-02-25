General

Sixty-three Nepali Army persons including 10 foreigners have been graduated on command and staff course from Nepal Army's Command and Staff College, Shivapuri, Kathmandu.

It is the 26th batch of the college. Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa, handed over the certificates to the graduated ones at a function organized in the College on Tuesday. The course is imperative for the army officers to secure leadership positions.

As many as 1,053 army officers have so far completed graduation from the College providing education since 2049BS. Among the graduated ones, number of foreigner is 83.

Major Chitra Bahadur Karki came up with best performance in all categories of the course that ran for 50 weeks this time. The Tribhuvan University has recognized this course as the Bachelor's Level programme.

There were 51 officers from Nepal Army, and each one from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and National Investigation Department. Similarly, there were one each from Bangladesh, China, India, Lebanon, Maldives, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and the US.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff Thapa believed that the course would help hone professional skills and develop expertise.

Similarly, TU Vice-Chancellor Dr Dharmakant Banskota said the knowledge and skills the College had imparted would help the trainees to face the security challenges of the 21st century.

The Shivapuri journal published by the College was released on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal