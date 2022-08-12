General

Sixty-three local levels across the country have yet to ensure an entry of their budget for the current fiscal year in the Federal Government system.

According to the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Local–Level Coordination Section, among the local governments failing to enter the budget details in the Ministry portal so far, 39 belong to the Madhesh Province that consists of 136 local levels.

Similarly, three local governments in Province 1, four in Bagmati, ten in Lumbini, three in Karnali and four in Sudurpaschim also follow the 39 local governments in the Madhesh.

As per the rule, each local government is required to present the budget details to the Ministry’s system.

In accordance with the clause 71 (6) of the Local Government Operation Act, 2074 BS, each local government is mandated to endorse the budget for the current financial year by mid-July. The details of the endorsed budget should be compulsorily entered to the Ministry portal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal