Key Issues

The high-speed broadband internet has been connected in 655 of 753 local units in the country.

The expansion and installation of 4G internet connection is a part of the government’s vision to ensure high-speed broadband internet in all government units across the country.

Participants in an interaction organized by the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) on Sunday have cautioned towards the growing cases of misuse of internet and stressed the need to regulate it effectively.

Senior journalist Prateek Pradhan said that although it was very positive to see the rise on the access and usage of internet technology (IT) of late, it was high time we curb the misuse of internet technology.

“It is evident that the access and usage of internet technology has increased rapidly. The media houses and the mass media are confused what sort of content to disseminate due to the plethora of information available in the internet,” said Pradhan.

He said, “The internet technology has played an important role in establishing the freedom of expression and press freedom. The media, readers and the society at large must determine the priorities in selecting the 'good' from the 'bad'.

Similarly, Nepal Telecommunications Authority Chairperson Purusottam Khanal reasoned that since there were various regulatory bodies for the internet technology in the country, the regulation of internet was still a huge challenge.

He said that the Authority was ready to oversee the internet technology if the Authority was entrusted with the responsibilities to make the contents of the media responsive and accountable.

Likewise, Nepal Telecom (NT)’s Managing Director Dilli Ram Adhikari opined that the internet technology sector should be taken forwarded in an easy way since there was confusion where to check internet or contents of the internet.

According to him, although the internet connectivity was growing faster, many crimes and cases of suicide were on the rise due to the increasing misuse of the internet technology.

He also spoke of the need for an effective monitoring mechanism to check the misuse of the internet connection in the rural areas. “It is imperative to spread awareness for the right and easy use of the internet technology since connectivity was linked with the security of individual and State.”

CAN President Nawaraj Kunwar urged considering the ‘Digital Nepal Framework’ envisioned by the government as the ‘Game Changer’. He emphasized effective enforcement of the internet technology and development of physical infrastructure for internet technology.

