Health & Safety

A total of 6,700 industrialists and businessmen in Pokhara have been vaccinated against corona virus. Vaccines were provided to tourism entrepreneurs, businesses and workers in Pokhara under the leadership of Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pokhara Tourism Council and other organizations. On Saturday, 1,400 people were vaccinated against corona virus at the secretariat of the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said its president Narayan Koirala. Stating that the business sector had been repeatedly drawing attention on the need to be prioritized in the nationwide vaccination campaign, he said that they are excited about the availability of vaccines even though in small number. According to him, the Chamber had appealed to the Gandaki provincial government, Gandaki province health directorate, District Administration Office Kaski and federal Minister of state for health Umesh Shrestha to ensure vaccination for the business community. According to Koirala, 1,400 entrepreneurs have been vaccinated at the initiative of the Chamber, 2,500 by the Pokhara Tourism Council, 1,000 by the Pokhara Industrial Area, 900 by the Lekhnath Chamber of Commerce and Industry and 900 by the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal