Gandaki Province Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokhrel has praised the role of Nepal Police to the establishment of peace and order despite the availability of limited resources.

In his address to a programme organised by the Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara to mark the 67th Police Day here today, the Chief Minister acknowledged the ‘special’ contribution of the Nepal Police to the enhancement of nation’s peace, security and order.

He took time to mention that the Nepali Police had its relations with the liberation army that had a crucial role in the establishment of democracy by eliminating the Rana’s rule in 2007 BS. The Nepal Police has a glorious history, according to him.

He said the Nepal Police which had demonstrated its integrity and accountability in each moment including the time of natural disasters and in maintenance of peace and security proved it equally competent in the professional forum.

On the occasion, he honoured and awarded families of martyrs police and other personalities for their contribution to the profession.

Gandaki Province internal affairs minister Dobate Bishwakarma said the role of Nepal Police to the establishment of peace and security was commendable.

He was hopeful that the Nepal Police would show its role as in the past to hold the elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly in a free and impartial atmosphere.

Gandaki Province Police Chief Deputy Inspector General of Police Ram Dutta Joshi said the Nepal Police that was always aware of the delivery of pro-people, transparent and prompt services dedicated itself to the service of the nation and the people. He pledged to take up the role to hold the upcoming elections peacefully.

The best wishes message send by the Inspector General of Police Dhiraj Prasad Singh was read out on the occasion.

Similarly, the 67th Police Day has been marked in Hetauda, the capital of Bagmati Province in Makawanpur district, today. The Bagmati Province Police Office organized the function. On the occasion, Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Rajendra Pandey laid wreath at the image of the ‘Immortal Police’. All those present at the ceremony garlanded the Immortal Police memorial.

Chief Minister Pandey lauded the role of police in maintaining law and order in the country. It is the responsibility of one and all to move forward by protecting the federal democratic republic and the constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal