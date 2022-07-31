General

The 69-megawatt Marshyangdi hydropower project at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahu district has been running in full capacity lately.

The hydropower project that was producing less electricity than its capacity has come to its full capacity, thanks to the rainfall and rise in the water level in the rivers, informed chief of Marshyangdi hydropower project, Badri Phuyal.

The energy production is being conducted from three units totaling in 69-megawatt, he added. The origin of the Marshyangdi River is in mountain.

In winter, the hydropower project generates 40-megawatt electricity due to decline in water flow in the river.

The electricity produced from Marshyangdi hydropower project is connected to the national transmission line through Bharatpur-Kathmandu stations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal