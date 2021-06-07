Health & Safety, medical

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 4,472 more people in the last 24 hours in the country. The new cases were revealed in a total of 17,903 tests carried out, including 12,002 RT-PCR test and 5,901 antigen test.

With this, the total number of infections has reached 591,494. Out of the total infected people, 230,213 are women and 361,281 are men, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Currently, 85,544 people are on home isolation.

Similarly, 6,951 people have recovered from the virus during the same period, taking the number of people recovering from the virus to 497,960. The recovery rate has now climbed to 84.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 92 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 has reached 7,990.The fatality rate stands at 1.6 per cent.

The highest number of people from the 21-30 age group have been found infected with the virus in last 24 hours, which is 788, followed by the age group of 31-40.

The Kathmandu Valley has 20,324 active cases.

Source: National News Agency Nepal