A national workshop of ornithologists and birds conservationists has kicked off in Sauraha of Chitwan district on Tuesday.

The 6th national workshop has altogether 60 ornithologists and conservationists from all over the country who will discuss the conservation practices and future plans for conservation of birds.

Bird Education Society in Chitwan and Bird Conservation Association organized the three-day event that will study the conditions of birds in Nepal.

Society’s former Chairperson Basu Bidari shared that deliberations will be held on the practices and management at policy-level for the near-extinct birds in the country.

Association’s CEO Ishana Thapa informed that 166 species of birds are on the verge of extinction in Nepal.

Experience-sharing on bird conservation efforts will take place during the workshop among the participants. As per the latest statistic, Nepal is home to 892 species of bird.

Source: National News Agency Nepal