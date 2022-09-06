General

Chairperson of Language Commission Dr Lawadev Awasthi submitted the 6th annual report of the Commission to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The annual report of the commission for the financial year 2078/79 was submitted to the President at a program held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan Sheetal Niwas. The Commission officials and employees were also present on the occasion.

In its report, the commission, a constitutional body, has recommended the use of regional language for government work. The commission has been working for preservation of mother tongue and documents the languages spoken in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal