71 border pillars of no-men’s land being repaired

The border pillars along the Nepal-India bordering area in Jamunaha, Banke are being repaired and restored as per the cabinet decision. The border pillar number 651 and 11 (31) along the Nepal-India border in Nepalgunj sub-metropolis-16, Jamunaha were painted on Wednesday. Officer at the Department of Survey, Pawan Kumar Khatry said information was shared with the Banke Armed Police about the technical assistance on border pillars painting. Khatry who came as a representative from the Department informed that nothing will be done on the border pillars dislodged and lost from the bordering areas right now. The task will be done only after the joint border technical teams of both the countries identified the status of border pillars, he shared. Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Pokharel expressed his confidence that the Armed Police Force (Border number 30 battalion) will discharge the state-bestowed responsibility of border pillar repair and restoration. Among other present at the pillars painting pro gramme were Nepalgunj sub-metropolis mayor Prashan Bista, Chief District Officer Pokharel, APF's Superintendent of Police Ramesh Bikram Shahi, Police Chief of the District Police Office Banke, SP Subas Chandra Bohora, Deputy Commandant of Indian Armed Border Force Border Force No. 42 Battalion Anil Yadav and Assistant Commandant Basuki Pandey. According to APF's SP Shahi, Banke has a total of 311 border pillars, including 32 main border pillars and 279 auxiliary pillars. He shared that 31 border pillars among those to be repaired and painted are to be painted and 40 to be lightly repaired. Repair and painting is underway on a total of 71 border pillars, including four main and 67 auxiliary ones in Banke. The border pillars of six districts - Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Banke and Bardia under the Lumbini Province are being repaired. Source: National News Agency Nepal