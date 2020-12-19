General

The country on Saturday recorded a total of 710 new cases of coronavirus. With this, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 253,184, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. Of the total cases, the women account for 34.5 per cent.

In the review period, 4,780 RT-PRC tests were conducted in 80 different laboratories across the country. Kathmandu valley reported 287 new cases including 166 male and 121 female.

As stated by the Ministry in its daily update, altogether 1,175 infected people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. So far, 242,567 coronavirus infected people have recovered. The recovery rate from the virus in Nepal is said to be 95.8 per cent.

Similarly, the country now has 8,840 reported active cases of the virus. As shared by the Ministry, 283 patients are receiving treatment in ICU beds while 49 others are with ventilator support.

According to the Ministry, a total of 5,834 patients are in home isolation while 421 others are in quarantine facilities.

Manang district has no reported active case while Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski have more than 500 reported active cases of the coronavirus infection.

Likewise, the Ministry stated that 12 people succumbed to the virus across the country in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nepal has reached 1,777.

Source: National News Agency Nepal