Health & Safety, medical

The country witnessed altogether 722 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population stated in a daily briefing. With the latest data, the coronavirus tally reached 255,236 in the country as of December 22.

Likewise, a total of 365 new cases were recorded in the Kathmandu valley including 300 in Kathmandu district and 42 in Lalitpur.

The Ministry stated that 966 infected ones recovered from the virus, making the total number of recovered patients to 245,709.

As of today, the number of reported active cases is 7,729.

Similarly, three persons died of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, the number of COVID-related deaths reached 1,798.

Source: National News Agency Nepal