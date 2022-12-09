General

A 725 metres trekking trail leading to a tourist destination- Ramkotdham- in Kothekhola rural municipality-5 in Baglung district has been constructed.

The trekking trail starts from Shantichowk in ward no 6 of Kothekhola rural municipality to Tripureshwor Mahadev Mandir and has been built in financial assistance from the locals from Bihukot in the district currently residing abroad.

According to Trail Construction Consumer Committee Chairperson Khagaraj Khandel, financial assistance was provided by the Bihukot folks in Japan, the USA and in Europe among others. “Over Rs 6 million has been received so far. More support is coming over,” Kandel shared.

A fundraising event led by Prem Kandel was organized in Japan for the construction of the trekking trail that could facilitate tourists and locals alike in their movement.

After the trail, entrance gate, railing and resting places would be built, he said, adding that Rs 2.5 million budget was estimated for the construction of remaining infrastructures.

The local level had contributed Rs 300,000 for the construction of trail. Additional Rs 600,000 under the Prime Minister Self-Employment Scheme has been spent for the construction of the trail, it was shared.

Traditional skills and local materials such as slate stones from local streams were employed to build the trail which, former ward no 5 chairperson Shiva Prasad Kandel, claimed is tourism-friendly.

Special worship and fair are held at Tripureshwor Mahadev Mandir on Shivarattri, Akshya Tritiya and on Jestha 11 of the Nepali month. Historical artifacts adorn the Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

There is a hermitage and a Sanskrit pathshala (study centre) for Sanskrit teaching learning activities in Ramkotdham. The Pathshala was later shifted to Devghat due to security concerns during insurgency but the locals here are trying to relocate it back to its original place.

Source: National News Agency Nepal