The Nepali diplomatic mission in the USA has celebrated 72nd National Democracy Day that falls on 7th of Nepali month Falgun.

At a programme organized in Washington DC- Charge d'affaires at the Nepali Embassy, Kumar Raj Kharel hoisted the Nepali national flag in the premises of the Embassy. Pokharel also extended best wishes to all the Nepali brothers and sisters residing in the USA on the occasion.

Furthermore, the premises were decorated with lights and Nepali national flags to mark the occasion. National anthem of Nepal was also played.

Also, acting Consul General Bishnu Prasad Gautam shed light on the importance and contribution of the Democracy Day.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of the martyrs who attained martyrdom to bring democracy in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal