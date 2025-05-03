73 Incidents of Press Freedom Violation Recorded in Nepal Over One Year



Kathmandu: Various organizations working in the sector of press freedom and journalists’ rights, including the umbrella organization of Nepali journalists, have released annual reports on press freedom on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day (May 3). Altogether, 73 anti-press incidents were recorded by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) in Nepal in the last year.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the FNJ’s Media Monitoring Unit updated that a total of 151 journalists and five media houses faced intimidation from May 4, 2024, to April 30, 2025. During this period, two journalists were murdered, as revealed by Ram Prasad Dahal, FNJ General-Secretary. The FNJ also recorded 16 cases of professional insecurity among media professionals.





Some journalists were subjected to threats, manhandling, and ill-treatment, which the FNJ regards as serious attacks on democracy. The organization condemned the murder of journalist Suresh Rajak in the Tinkune incident on March 28 and the vandalism targeting media houses. Additionally, the FNJ expressed deep regret over the brutality against Sabina Karki while covering the recent teachers’ agitation in Kathmandu and the displacement of Dharan-based journalist Gopal Dahal due to threats from a local government mayor.





Meanwhile, Freedom Forum, another organization advocating for freedom of expression and journalists’ rights in Nepal, released its annual press freedom report titled ‘Year of Journalists’ Killings: Press Freedom in Peril’ on Friday. The report highlighted trends such as increased violations of press freedom, growing physical attacks, economic pressures on media, and rising intolerance towards media.





The report, which analyzed anti-press data from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, emphasized the need for a robust media environment with respect for press freedom and favorable laws. Freedom Forum recorded 68 incidents of press freedom violations affecting 88 media persons, including eight media houses, marking an increase from the previous year.





World Press Freedom Day commemorates the endorsement of UNESCO’s proposal to celebrate the day since May 3, 1993, and celebrates the issuance of the declaration on press freedom in Windhoek, Namibia, in 1991.

