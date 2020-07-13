General

As many as 73 families reeling under higher risk of landslides at Silichong rural municipality-1, SisuwaBesinda in Sankhuwasabha district have been shifted to secured areas.

District Police Office Sankhuwasabha in-charge DSP NawarajMalla shared a total of 73 families was taken to Chitredanda nearby Sisuwakhola after their settlement was constantly at high risk of landslides.

The security personnel were mobilized to shift the local residents to safer places in view of imminent risks of landslides, Malla further informed.

Locals and police personnel from Tamku post and Sisuwa post as well as Nepal Army have jointly continued their efforts in search for 11 missing in the deadly landslide. However, no one has been found yet, informed the District Police Office.

Madan Rai, who was deputed for the rescue of landslide survivors, was found dead on the spot. The army chopper carrying relief materials from Itahari for the displaced families could not reach there due to poor weather condition, district police in-charge Malla added.

Police said it was difficult for them to engage in rescue operations due to incessant rain. With this, a contingent of 60 security personnel travelling from the district headquarters Khandbari has not been able to reach the hard-hit area.

Nepal Army has deployed a team of 30 army personnel while Nepal Police and Armed Police have mobilized 15 each. They are already on their way to the destination for relief and rescue of the survivors. The landslide-hit area is almost a day walking distance from the district headquarters. As the means of transport here have also come to a halt the security personnel are heading to the destination on foot.

Source: National News Agency Nepal