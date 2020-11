General

An elderly man of Gaurigunj rural municipality-6 in Jhapa has died of COVID-19 in Dharan.

The 73-year-old man died today morning at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), said the BPKIHS. He was tested positive for the infection on October 12 and admitted to the hospital on October 13. The deceased was suffering from heart problem. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Jhapa district has hit 35.

Source: National News Agency Nepal