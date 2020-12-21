Health & Safety

Coronavirus has been confirmed on 742 more individuals in the last 24 hours. Of them, 448 are men and 294 women.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the latest cases of coronavirus were confirmed while carrying out 6,351 PCR test.

With this, number of coronavirus infected people has reached 254,514. Similarly, 1,079 people returned home after recovery in the last 24 hours. A total of 244,743 people returned home after recovery so far.

According to the Ministry, there is 7,976 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Similarly, 311 people tested positive for coronavirus in Kathmandu Valley in last 24 hours. Of them, 235 are from Kathmandu, 55 from Lalitpur and 21 from Bhaktapur.

Seven people lost their lives to coronavirus in last 24 hours. The death toll has reached 1795.

Source: National News Agency Nepal