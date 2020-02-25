General

Seven hundred and forty-three households have been benefitted from a suspension bridge constructed at Newkhola of Mangala rural municipality-4 in Myagdi district.

A total of 3,718 people of ward no 3 and 4 of the rural municipality have been benefitted from 59.75 meter long suspension bridge, said chairperson of ward no 4, Om Bahadur Roka.

The bridge was constructed through rural municipality Users Committee with technical support of Trail Bridge Support Unit (TBSU). It was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.35 million.

The construction of the bridge was completed before five months than the target, said Chief Administrative Officer of Mangala rural municipality, Krishna Prasad Gautam.

Specially locals of Dhapung,maheshgaun, Kharka and Daha have been benefitted.

Similarly, another 104-meter long suspension bridge has also been constructed at Bhaiwangkhola of Mangala rural municipality-2 at a cost of 4.78 million.

A total of 585 people of 143 households have been benefitted from this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal