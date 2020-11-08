General

Over 75 per cent industries inside the Industrial Estate of Hetauda have been found to be running without obtaining permit for the weighing machines from the department under the Bureau of Standards and Metrology.

There are around 111 industries being run in this area but only 25 of them have obtained permission for measurement standard to distribute the industrial products, according to the Standards and Metrology Regional Office in Birgunj.

The factories producing noodles, biscuit, flour, dairy products, mineral water, soap, washing powder and paints among others are running in the industrial area.

Office Chief Sashibhusan Yadav said all the factories and industries should test their weighing scale and obtain permit for transaction. Those not abiding by this rule are subjected to action as per the Standard Measurement and Weight Act-2025 (1968).

The scale machine - be it an analog or digital -needs to be examined for the consumer rights and welfare. Such weighing scale needs to be certified every two years.

A four-member team led by assistant inspector at the Office, Birendra Upadhyay, checked the status of the renewal of the scale machine of 60 enterprises and firms.

Source: National News Agency Nepal