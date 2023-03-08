General

A 75-year-old elderly person has been sentenced to 12 years in jail after being found guilty of raping a minor.

A single bench of District Judge, Diwakar Bhatta, ordered 12-year imprisonment and Rs 30,000 fine against the rapist, said bench officer at the District Court, Baglung, Gangadhar Sapkota.

The victim side had filed complaint on June 14, 2022 at the District Police Office, Baglung, saying the elderly person of Nisikhola in Baglung had raped the 12-year-old girl on March 19, 2022.

The verdict of the court on July 7, 2022 had sent the accused to the District Court, Baglung to jail for the further investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal