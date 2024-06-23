75th founding anniversary of AL observed in Netrakona

Netrakona district unit of Awami League (AL) and its front organizations today observed the 75th founding anniversary of AL with a call to steering the nation towards progress and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

To mark the founding anniversary, Netrakona district unit of AL and its front organizations took elaborate programs.

The programs included hoisting of national and party flags atop of the party office, placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out a colourful rally in the district town and holding of discussion meeting.

As part of the programs, president of the Netrakona district unit of AL Advocate Amirul Islam and general secretary of the AL Netrakona district unit Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton formally hoisted party and national flags atop of the party office in the morning.

Then, former state minister for social welfare and valiant freedom fighter Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, and front ranking

AL leaders paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait.

A colorful rally was brought out in the district town from the party office. The rally after parading the main roads of the town ended at the Netrakona central Shaheed Minar premises.

Later, a discussion was held at the Shaheed Minar premises. Chaired by president of Netrakona district unit of AL Advocate Amirul Islam, the meeting was addressed by front ranking AL leaders, including former state minister for social welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, chairman of Netrakona zila parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sazal, mayor of Netrakona municipality Nazrul Islam Khan and vice presidents of Netrakona district unit of AL Prasanta Kumar Ray and Nur Khan Mitu.

The meeting was conducted by the general secretary of Netrakona district AL.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha