The Gandaki Province has recorded 78 more cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, reaching the total infection 6,790.

Information to this was shared by Gandaki Province Health Directorate. Director at directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma informed that among the total infection, 55 are from Nawalparasi Purba, nine from Kaski, five from Baglung, four from Myagdi, three from Syangja and two from Tanahu.

The directorate informed that management of isolation for the infected ones was underway. So far, the province has recorded the recovery on 4014 persons and death of 68 persons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal