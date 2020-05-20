Health & Safety

State-2 government is to prepare an 80-bed isolation facility considering the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the State.

The meeting of the Coronavirus Prevention and Control State Level Committee convened on Tuesday took the decision to this end. Currently, there is 50-bed isolation at Siraha District Hospital and 30-bed isolation at Mahendra Genai Memorial Hospital. The State records more than 131 COVID-19 cases till date.

The nasal and throat swab collection of the suspected ones continues for COVID-19 test while those contracting the deadly infection have been undergoing treatment at various isolation facilities.

Today alone, nasal swab of 70 suspected ones were carried out in Siraha district in the State after a youth from the district was found to have contracted the virus.

Source: National News Agency