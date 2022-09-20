General

Eighty percent air tickets have been booked for the Dashain, according to the domestic air service providers. Ticket booking for the festival opened a few days back.

According the Shree Airlines and Guna Airlines, 80 percent of their tickets have been booked for the festival, while the Buddha Air has got its 40 percent tickets booked. Similarly, Yeti Airlines has got its 70 percent ticket booked. Similarly, 70 percent return ticket has been booked.

Ghatasthapana, the day when Dashain festival formally begins, is a week away.

Now, the charge for domestic flights has increased. The maximum one-way flight fare between Kathmandu and Dhangadhi has been fixed at Rs 17,000 per person against Rs 7,500 in the past.

The lowest minimum fare for the Biratnagar-Kathmandu route is 4,500 and maximum Rs 10,000.

Air fare soared just after opening ticket booking, said Guna Airlines Spokesperson Prajwal Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal