Vote count under the proportional representation under the elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly is ongoing.

Out of over 17.9 million numbers of registered voters, the voters’ turnout was 61 percent, according to the EC. So far, approximately 80 percent of the votes was counted, said the EC’s Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel. (Approximately 2.4 million votes remain to count).

According to latest updates, out of 8,774,661 votes counted, the CPN (UML) is leading with 2,413,222 followed by the Nepali Congress with 2,294,983.

Similarly, the CPN (Maoist Center) has secured 1,005,679 votes, the Rastriya Swatantra Party 983,522, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party 513,911, the Janata Samajwadi Party 300,449, and the CPN (Unified Socialist) 235,375.

Similarly, the Janamat Party got 234,127, the Nagarik Unmukti Party 202,079, the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 122,557, the Nepal Workers Peasants Party 70,371, the Hamro Nepal Party 49,627, the Rastriya Janamorcha 43,926 and the Mangol National Organisation 44,208. The Nationalist People Party has received lowest 1,504 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal