The Food Management and Trading Company Limited has sold 80 quintal of foodstuffs by taking online orders during the ongoing lockdown period.

The state-owned company that started online order from April 8 has been supplying goods to its customers inside the ring road in the Kathmandu valley. Plans are afoot to deliver the foodstuffs as per the demand out of the ring road as well, officials said.

Company’s Spokesperson Sharmila Subedi said that the Company’s staffers provide the rice and sugar at the doorsteps in the Company’s vans. She added that preparations are on to supply additional items including three types of pulses and flour in the coming days.

Currently, the goods are being supplied from the Company’s outlets at Thapathali, Nakkhu, Ramshahpath, Shreebinayak and Lagankhel.

The company has been providing its services in all districts out of the valley as well.

Currently, the Company has the stock of 19,000 metric tonnes of foodstuffs. Fresh process for procurement of the foods will be initiated once the stocks run out, she said.

The Company has also announced a public notice for the second time asking firms for their proposal to supply 100,000 quintals of rice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal