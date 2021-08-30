General

A total of 828 Nepalis who were stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover were repatriated till August 30. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 45 Nepalis were rescued from Turkish Air on Monday and five from Fly Dubai on Sunday. Nepalis who are stranded in Afghanistan after the recent political developments there have been rescued and repatriated continuously. The returnees are kept in isolation centre developed by COVID-19 Control and Management Centre (CCMC). The Ministry has urged Nepalis staying in Afghanistan to come in contact and register their status in https://nepalconsular.gov.np/. The Ministry has managed this online registration form for Nepalis in Afghanistan in a bid to collect current status to ensure their immediate rescue to home.

Source: National News Agency Nepal