General

The 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, Sushil Koirala, is being observed today by organizing various programmes across the nation.

Koirala had played a leadership role for the promulgation of the present constitution from the Constituent Assembly.

He was born on August 12, 1939 in Biratnagar. Koirala was active in politics since student life. He had also played the active role in non-cooperation movement in 1957. Late Koirala was active in politics of the Nepali Congress while staying in India after political scenario of December 15, 1960.

Koirala had played notable role for the reinstatement of the democracy under the directive of BP Koirala, the first elected Prime Minister in 1958 and founding leader of the Nepali Congress, after BP Koirala was released from Sundarijal prison and went to India for treatment.

Koirala was elected the President of the party from 12th general convention. The NC was elected as the largest party in the second Constituent Assembly election under his leadership.

Sushil Koirala was elected to the post of Prime Minister on 10 February 2014.

He had led the constitution draft and promulgation process and the country got the constitution in September 2015 for the first time drafted by the people elected representatives in the constitutional history in Nepal.

Koirala died on 9 February 2016. Today is the 82nd birth anniversary of the leader Koirala and various programmes are being organized on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal