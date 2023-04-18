Trading

Distribution of 857 tonnes of rice among

85,604 poor and distressed families of seven upazilas in the district under

the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme completed to assist them in

celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

Under the programme, 14,597 families in Manikganj Sadar upazila, 16,250

families in Singair upazila, 14,551 families in Daulatpur upazila, 8,268

families in Saturia upazila, 9,936 families in Shibalaya upazila, 7,452

families in Harirampur upazila and 6,948 families in Ghior upazila and 4,621

families in Manikganj Municipality and 3,081 families in Singair Municipality

got the rice.

"Each of the selected card holder beneficiary families received 10 kilograms

of rice under the special VGF program this time," District Relief and

Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Shahidul Islam told BSS today.

"The upazila administrations with the assistance of local public

representatives and ward/union level committees completed distribution of the

rice among the listed VGF card holder families ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr

festivity," he said, adding that a respective tag officer was present while

distributing the allocated rice.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha