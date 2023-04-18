Distribution of 857 tonnes of rice among
85,604 poor and distressed families of seven upazilas in the district under
the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme completed to assist them in
celebrating the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.
Under the programme, 14,597 families in Manikganj Sadar upazila, 16,250
families in Singair upazila, 14,551 families in Daulatpur upazila, 8,268
families in Saturia upazila, 9,936 families in Shibalaya upazila, 7,452
families in Harirampur upazila and 6,948 families in Ghior upazila and 4,621
families in Manikganj Municipality and 3,081 families in Singair Municipality
got the rice.
"Each of the selected card holder beneficiary families received 10 kilograms
of rice under the special VGF program this time," District Relief and
Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Shahidul Islam told BSS today.
"The upazila administrations with the assistance of local public
representatives and ward/union level committees completed distribution of the
rice among the listed VGF card holder families ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr
festivity," he said, adding that a respective tag officer was present while
distributing the allocated rice.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha