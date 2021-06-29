General

Of the total 129 bridges planned to be built by the Mid-Hill Highway Project Directorate, 86 bridges have been built along the Mid-Hill Highway as of now.

According to the Mid-Hill Highway Project Directorate, contracts were yet to be signed for 21 bridges. Directorate Chief Arjun Aryal shared those 22 bridges were under construction along this Highway of national pride.

Calling for tender during the prohibitory order could not take place at the order of the Supreme Court which also impeded the bridge construction project. Construction of three bridges was completed in the current fiscal year 2020/21, said Aryal.

The Mid-Hill Highway stretches 1,176 kilometres and traverses the hilly region, connecting the eastern border in Panchthar to the western border in Baitadi district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal