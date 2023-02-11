General

The 86-megawatt of electricity generated from the Solukhola Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project has been connected to the national grid.

The project with Sahas Power Company Limited as the promoter had gone through a test since last week.

The electricity has been generated by channelizing water from the Solu rivulet of Solududhkunda municipality-11 to Maikubesi of Thulung Dudhkoshi rural municiplaity-3.

The river-based hydropower project has been connected to the 132-KVA Solu corridor of Lammane sub-station.

The project has connected the company-produced electricity to the 132-KV transmission line from power house to Lammane.

Chairperson of Sahas Power Company Him Pathak shared that the company-generated electricity has been connected to the national transmission line of the Nepal Electricity Authority after successful test operation.

He further said that commercial production would be initiated within 15 days with the connection to the central transmission line. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal