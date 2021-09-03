General

As rescue operation for the Nepali people stranded in Afghanistan continues, three rescued Nepalis arrived at home- two on Thursday and one on Friday. Coordination with the concerned authorities is underway to rescue the stranded Nepalis in Kabul, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So far, 860 stranded Nepali people have been rescued and repatriated to Nepal, according to a statement issued by the Ministry on Friday.

The rescued Nepalis are staying at the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre after their home arrival by following the health protocols, said the Ministry.

For rescue and repatriation process, the Ministry has urged the stranded Nepalis in Afghanistan to register their name and details at the online portal of the Department of Consular Services, the situation room at the Ministry, and the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal