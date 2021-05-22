General

The country has recorded a total of 8,980 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The Ministry stated that with this the COVID-19 caseload has reached 505,643 in the country.

The new cases were confirmed from the 19,357 PCR tests and 748 antigen tests out of which 8,591 tested positive for COVID-19 through PCR test and 389 through antigen.

There are currently altogether 115,806 active cases in the country.

Likewise, 8,848 Coronavirus infected patients got recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours which takes the recovery number to 383684.

In the past 24 hours, Kathmandu district recorded 1,811 new cases while 328 in Lalitpur and 179 in Bhaktapur district, according to the Ministry.

Similarly, a total of 129 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country. With this, the COVID-19 fatality in the country stands at 6,153, according to the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal