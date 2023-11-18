8pc people in Bangladesh have disability: study

DHAKA, Eight percent people of the total population in

Bangladesh have disability, a study revealed here today.

Among the people with disability, seven percent people are male and nine

percent are female, according to the study revealed at a roundtable

discussion titled "Nationwide Assessment of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

(WASH) situation of persons with disabilities and older people in

Bangladesh."

Bangladesh Society for the Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN) organised the

roundtable discussion in collaboration with ICDDR,B at the Daily Star Centre

in the city, a press release said.

The study also finds a significantly higher prevalence (47%) among older

adults (70+ years) compared to those 59 years old (5.2%). To unravel the

multifaceted challenges in WASH accessibility, a detailed survey enrolled

2,378 individuals with and without disabilities.

The study highlighted that approximately half of the persons with

disabilities (48%) faced difficulties in personally collecting water from the

sources, while14% encountered difficulties accessing drinking water at home

when needed.

A majority (more than 90%) reported physical constraints as the primary

barrier, while 16% indicated dependency on caregivers, the study added. Most

households (77%) had access to basic sanitation facilities, but they lacked

inclusive features such as wheelchair-friendly entry paths (97%) and height-

adjustable pan/ commode (97%), easily accessible water (74%). As a result,

around 25% of persons with disabilities and older people come in contact with

urine or faeces while using toilets.

The population-based cross-sectional study, conducted from November 2022 to

October 2023, covered all eight divisions and 32 districts of Bangladesh. It

involved screening a total of 17,577 individuals from 6,457 urban and rural

households, to identify persons with disabilities.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha