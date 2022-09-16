Games

The eighth edition of the Naradamuni Thulung Memorial Gold Cup will start from September 25 in Chaudandigadhi Municipality of Udayapur.

A total of eight teams will participate in the competition to be held at the Naradamuni Stadium in ward no. 4 of the Municipality. Chartare Club Morang, Church Boys Club Kathmandu, Gorkha Boys Sports Rupandehi, Gorkha Sporting Club Jhapa, Bhojpur District Football Association, Avnier Club Cameron, DCT Sunsari and host Basaha Club will compete in the tournament.

The final match of the tournament will be held on October 2. The winner of the Gold Cup will get a cash prize of Rs 400,000, a trophy and a certificate, while the runner-up team will get Rs 200,000, said Sher Bahadur Magar, chair of the organizing Basaha Club.

This will be the eight edition of the Naradamuni Gold Cup that started since erstwhile Basaha was a village development committee before the establishment of Chaudandigadhi municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal