Almost 90 percent of cases of violence against women in the district have been settled through reconciliation, according to the district police.

As a result, victims have been denied justice and perpetrators have eluded action, said social activists.

Of 184 VAW cases were registered at the respective police offices in three fiscal years-- 2074/75 BS, 2075/76 BS and 2076/77 BS and till six months of the current fiscal year- 2077/78. Of them, 116 have been settled through reconciliation, 24 have been registered in court and 44 are in the process for court registration, said Nandu Kumari Adhikari, chief of the Women, Children and Senior Citizen Service Centre, Lamjung.

Out of 33 VAW cases registered at police offices in six months of the current fiscal year- 2077/78 BS, 17 have been settled through reconciliation, six have been filed in court and nine in process for court filing, she said.

Similarly, some of VAW cases are also registered at the judicial committee at the local levels.

In the first place, family disputes have been settled through reconciliation. They have landed in court only as the last option, said coordinator of the judicial committee, Hom Bahadur BK, also vice chairperson of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal