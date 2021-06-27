General

Karnali has reported a 91 per cent recovery rate from Corona Virus infection. In the latest 24 hours, 124 people returned home after recovery.

Of the total 27,735 infected so far, 25,129 have recovered from the virus, with the recovery rate standing at 91 per cent, says acting director of the Health Service Directorate, Dr Rabin Khadka. In the past two weeks, infection rate has also gone down. The number of those recovering is now higher that those infected daily.

The number of active case stands at 1,230. The daily casualty is also going down. Only three people died in the last 24 hours, Dr Khadka said. The COVID-19 death toll is 307 in the province.

Likewise, the number of tests in the province so far has reached 120,278 RT-PCR and 33,484 antigen test.

Source: National News Agency Nepal