General

A 91-year-old man died of burn injuries in a fire occurred last night at Bansar Khinchowkbensi in Dordi Rural Municipality-8, Lamjung.

Police Inspector of District Police Office, Lamjung, Jagdish Regmi said that nonagenarian Hangi Kami died after the fire broke out at his hut.

Police Inspector Regmi said that Kami died in the fire as he could not come out of his hut due to his physical inabilities.

Some domestic animals including sheep, buffaloes and others have also sustained burn injuries, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal